Raymond James Trims Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Target Price to $13.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.77.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 1.9 %

Integral Ad Science stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,265. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 953.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $63,794.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,922.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $63,794.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,922.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,126 shares of company stock valued at $749,707. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.