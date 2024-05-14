Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for STERIS (NYSE:STE)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on STE. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.56. 885,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.98 and a 200-day moving average of $216.33. STERIS has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 0.81.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in STERIS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

