TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells $259,673.58 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total transaction of $10,928,865.00.

On Friday, February 16th, W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05.

NYSE TDG traded down $29.93 on Monday, reaching $1,280.56. The stock had a trading volume of 245,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,401. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,225.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,094.20. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $768.05 and a 1-year high of $1,330.82. The company has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,327.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

