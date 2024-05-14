Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $410.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC restated a reduce rating and issued a $323.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $375.19.

HD traded down $5.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,049,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. Home Depot has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.83. The company has a market capitalization of $337.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,540,197,000 after acquiring an additional 347,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $4,311,070,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,730,889,000 after acquiring an additional 153,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,050,363,000 after buying an additional 195,670 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

