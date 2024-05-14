Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

HAE has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.67.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,798. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average of $82.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $97.35.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 29,450.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

