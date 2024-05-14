NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

NiSource has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. NiSource has a payout ratio of 57.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

NiSource Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE NI traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $28.80. 4,221,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,535. NiSource has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

