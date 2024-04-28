Short Interest in Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Increases By 100.0%

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bancorp 34 Trading Up 0.2 %

BCTF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437. Bancorp 34 has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Bancorp 34 alerts:

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.