Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in April

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TWODY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.5657 dividend. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

