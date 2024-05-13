VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Sells $147,228.66 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 1 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170.00.

VRSN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.09. The stock had a trading volume of 627,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,519. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.12. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,042,000 after purchasing an additional 25,639 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in VeriSign by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 72,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

