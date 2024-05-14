Uber Technologies’ (UBER) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $89.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $91.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBER. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $66.00. 18,972,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,598,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,163 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 16,576 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20,616.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 151,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 150,500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,730 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.