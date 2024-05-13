AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Trading Down 2.6%

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.51 and last traded at $84.19. 1,435,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,141,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on APP. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at $31,569,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,569,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $4,416,815 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 212.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

