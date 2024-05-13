Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 15,687 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 15,687 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $188,244.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,451,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mission Produce Stock Up 1.3 %

AVO stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.36. 255,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,663. The stock has a market cap of $875.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,621,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 327,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 59,983 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,831,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

