Short Interest in Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Grows By 77.4%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Toto Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of TOTDY traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,336. Toto has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $34.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55.

Get Toto alerts:

Toto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.