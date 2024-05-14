NCR Voyix’s (VYX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

VYX has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of NCR Voyix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

NCR Voyix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VYX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. 3,092,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,661. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.54. NCR Voyix has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NCR Voyix will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NCR Voyix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

