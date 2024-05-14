Ardor Trading 5% Lower This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0988 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $98.73 million and $9.41 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00051635 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00018785 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.