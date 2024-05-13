SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Lionel Bonnot Sells 781 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $91,439.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,508,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SiTime stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.01. 184,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,959. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.44.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. The business had revenue of $42.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. FMR LLC raised its position in SiTime by 7.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,020,000 after acquiring an additional 212,615 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the third quarter worth approximately $18,709,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SiTime by 220.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after acquiring an additional 136,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,662,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,035,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

