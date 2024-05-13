SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Lionel Bonnot Sells 781 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $91,439.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,508,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SiTime Price Performance
SiTime stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.01. 184,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,959. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.44.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. The business had revenue of $42.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on SiTime
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. FMR LLC raised its position in SiTime by 7.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,020,000 after acquiring an additional 212,615 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the third quarter worth approximately $18,709,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SiTime by 220.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after acquiring an additional 136,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,662,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,035,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SiTime
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SiTime
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- What are earnings reports?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.