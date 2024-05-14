Needham & Company LLC Trims JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Target Price to $45.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.69.

JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ FROG traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $34.10. 2,201,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,767. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.55 and a beta of 1.01. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,811,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,041,620.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,978,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,811,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,041,620.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,455 shares of company stock worth $22,842,394 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

