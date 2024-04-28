Susquehanna Boosts GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target to $122.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

GATX stock opened at $127.51 on Wednesday. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GATX will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $294,426.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,031,963.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,694 shares of company stock worth $5,040,656. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the third quarter valued at $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

