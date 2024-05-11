Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Civeo stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. Civeo has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.21.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $170.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. Civeo had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 3.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Civeo will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.39%.

In other news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $123,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Civeo during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Civeo in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

