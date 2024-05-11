Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm cut Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of SHLS opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $28.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,531,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,825,000 after purchasing an additional 171,273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 17,064 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,102,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,050,000 after buying an additional 1,179,834 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 220,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,964 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

