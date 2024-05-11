Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LODE stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. Comstock has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Comstock had a net margin of 474.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. On average, analysts expect that Comstock will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comstock stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 85,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.07% of Comstock at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

