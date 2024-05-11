Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Price Performance
LODE stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. Comstock has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.04.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Comstock had a net margin of 474.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. On average, analysts expect that Comstock will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Comstock Company Profile
Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.