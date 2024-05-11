Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $113.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cimpress from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Cimpress alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CMPR

Cimpress Price Performance

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.17.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.29). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $780.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimpress will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $527,439.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,328.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,309. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.