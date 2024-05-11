Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.00.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $195.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $200.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.79 and its 200 day moving average is $174.64.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,574,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,259,000 after buying an additional 53,883 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,512,000 after acquiring an additional 142,887 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 818,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,506,000 after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,142,000 after purchasing an additional 120,105 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

