Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE APLE opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Stories

