StockNews.com Downgrades Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SAR. Compass Point lowered Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $315.86 million, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.62%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 411.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 170.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

