StockNews.com Lowers Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

