REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink raised REGENXBIO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.45.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.38.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.52 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 291.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at REGENXBIO

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,370 in the last ninety days. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 276.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

