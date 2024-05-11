Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,573.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,805. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,257,000 after buying an additional 2,142,391 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,003 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

