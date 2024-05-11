SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SP Plus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

SP Plus Stock Up 4.1 %

SP Plus stock opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. SP Plus has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.22.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.44 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SP Plus will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 456.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 47,429 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 29,978 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 31.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 238,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 57,593 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in SP Plus by 510.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 60,427 shares during the period. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $3,477,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

