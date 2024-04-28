StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of CGA stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.50.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter.
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
