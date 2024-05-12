National Bankshares Lowers Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $4.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLDP. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.74.

BLDP opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,910,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 849,311 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 241,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 404,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

