OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $388.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $39.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 611,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 581,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 399,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,781,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 16,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

