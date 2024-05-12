Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $26.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TOST. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of TOST opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 1.77. Toast has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.57.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,422 shares in the company, valued at $582,163.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $34,655.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,163.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,711,760. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 8,181.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

