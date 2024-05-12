Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 24.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the first quarter worth $57,900,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the first quarter worth $14,776,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 106.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 31,708 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 17.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average is $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

