Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PTLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portillo’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.17.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Portillo’s has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Portillo’s’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,604,000 after acquiring an additional 700,583 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 631.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 614,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 530,257 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Portillo’s by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 334,731 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,300,000 after buying an additional 286,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Portillo’s by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,495,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,413,000 after purchasing an additional 241,069 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

