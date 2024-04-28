Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of EVGN opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.49. Evogene has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 423.39% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of Evogene
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
