Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of EVGN opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.49. Evogene has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74.

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 423.39% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

Evogene Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) by 3,000.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 7.52% of Evogene worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.