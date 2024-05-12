Insider Selling: ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) CEO Sells $133,194.88 in Stock

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) CEO Ameet Mallik sold 29,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $133,194.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $355.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.69.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 330.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,313.37%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 613.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 134,186 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 83.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,178,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after buying an additional 128,110 shares during the period. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

