Brokerages Set Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) PT at $23.67

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $23.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.27. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.22%.

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $35,502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,164 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $32,105,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 916,508 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 75.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,107,000 after purchasing an additional 825,547 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

