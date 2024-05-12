Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $302.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $268.00 to $302.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANET. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Arista Networks stock opened at $314.03 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $133.42 and a 52-week high of $316.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.49 and its 200 day moving average is $252.73. The company has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $57,184.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,410 shares of company stock worth $96,626,954. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,270,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $586,051,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

