StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:SIF opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.13.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 10.98%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned about 0.94% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

