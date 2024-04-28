ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI) Insider Karin Kersten Buys 115,941 Shares

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2024

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAIGet Free Report) insider Karin Kersten acquired 115,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £59,129.91 ($73,035.96).

ASA International Group Stock Performance

ASA International Group stock opened at GBX 62.25 ($0.77) on Friday. ASA International Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 21.20 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 100 ($1.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.25 million, a PE ratio of 889.29 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.77.

ASA International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. It provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.