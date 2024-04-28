ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI) Insider Karin Kersten Buys 115,941 Shares

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Free Report) insider Karin Kersten acquired 115,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £59,129.91 ($73,035.96).
ASA International Group Stock Performance
ASA International Group stock opened at GBX 62.25 ($0.77) on Friday. ASA International Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 21.20 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 100 ($1.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.25 million, a PE ratio of 889.29 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.77.
ASA International Group Company Profile
