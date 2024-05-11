Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Receives $71.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APGE. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APGE

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $72.29.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. Equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,271,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $6,042,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.