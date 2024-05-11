Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. Safehold has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 36.61, a current ratio of 36.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. Safehold’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 20.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 97,166 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $884,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,234,000 after buying an additional 816,033 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

