Brokerages Set Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Target Price at $13.83

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 53,909 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 120,586 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,879,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,588,000 after buying an additional 186,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

