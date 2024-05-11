Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Endava from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Endava alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Endava

Endava Stock Performance

DAVA stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.14. Endava has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $81.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.07 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Endava will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Endava by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 49,511 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Endava by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $832,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava

(Get Free Report

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.