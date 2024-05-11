Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Benchmark

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Talos Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.94.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Talos Energy

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $384.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 468,729 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $5,985,669.33. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,216,510 shares in the company, valued at $449,714,832.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,537 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 38.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 29,736 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.