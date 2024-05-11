Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives $83.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.69.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average of $75.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 175,925 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,873,000 after buying an additional 87,482 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.