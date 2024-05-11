Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $7.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AQN. Scotiabank cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.75 in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

AQN opened at $6.57 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 218.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $666.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 18,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.8% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

