Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives $38.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

NYSE BAC opened at $38.45 on Monday. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $300.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 402.2% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,489.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

