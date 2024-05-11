Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.08. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $89.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. The company had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $107,063.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,632 shares in the company, valued at $39,742,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,673.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $327,595 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Ambarella by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

